GALLERY: Zuma supporters demand Deputy Chief Justice Zondo step down

Xanderleigh Dookey | Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered for a protest on 9 October 2020 at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, led by Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association. They marched to the Constitutional Court, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma.