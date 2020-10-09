Forensic report clears Masukus of wrongdoing in PPE tender debacle

The report was compiled by Darryl Furman & Associates, which instructed forensics organisations to carry out a diligent search for evidence of criminal offences

JOHANNESBURG - A forensic report finalised on Thursday has found that there is no evidence implicating suspended Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife and Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku in any wrongdoing with regard to the province's personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

The report was compiled by Darryl Furman & Associates, who instructed Paul O’Sullivan & Associates, Forensic & Loss Control Consultants POAA to carry out a diligent search for evidence of criminal offences, such as fraud and/or corruption by the Masukus.

The report however notes that the MEC received an email from the department's supply chain manager, which contained all the supplier's details - including Royal Bhaca. Royal Bhaca is owned by their family friend and Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband.

In a reply to the auditors' questions to Masuku, he claims he did not open the attachment that contained the supplier's details, including Royal Bhaca, as his mailbox was inundated and he did not have the "time to read every email".

Meanwhile, a report by Business Day on Thursday stated that a preliminary Special Investigating Unit report placed Masuku in the middle of the procurement process, saying he was aware of the department's irregular procurement processes.

Two weeks ago, the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng confirmed that its provincial executive committee (PEC) extended the leave of absence of the three senior members implicated in irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders in the province.

The party's integrity commission was given four weeks to investigate the issues around the awarding of a multimillion-rand PPE tender by the Gauteng Health Department to Diko’s husband.

