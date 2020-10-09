Firefighters extinguish Joburg CBD building fire

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze appeared to have started in a cellphone shop on the ground floor of a residential property.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have managed to put out a fire that broke out at a building in the Joburg CBD.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a property between Jeppe and Eloff Streets earlier on Friday.

Authorities were forced to divert traffic to mitigate any potential harm to motorists.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze appeared to have started in a cellphone shop on the ground floor of the residential property.

“It affected the cellphone shop and clothing shop. The rest of the building was not affected, we managed to stop the fire from reaching the residential area. There were no injuries reported.”

Meanwhile, JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said several roads around the city centre were still closed off to traffic.

