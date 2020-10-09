20°C / 22°C
Fire engulfs Joburg CBD building

Traffic was diverted around the scene with several roads closed off.

A building at the intersection of Jeppe and Eloff street caught fire in the Joburg CBD on 9 October 2020. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS/Twitter.
A building at the intersection of Jeppe and Eloff street caught fire in the Joburg CBD on 9 October 2020. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A building at the intersection of Jeppe and Eloff streets caught fire in the Joburg CBD on Friday.

Emergency services were on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

Traffic was diverted around the scene with several roads closed off.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are currently attending to a building on fire between Jeppe and Eloff street. At this stage, there are no injuries that have been reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

