Fire engulfs Joburg CBD building

JOHANNESBURG - A building at the intersection of Jeppe and Eloff streets caught fire in the Joburg CBD on Friday.

Emergency services were on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

Traffic was diverted around the scene with several roads closed off.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We are currently attending to a building on fire between Jeppe and Eloff street. At this stage, there are no injuries that have been reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.”

#JoburgFire The blaze in Joburg CBD has damaged half of the first floor of the building. Crews working hard to bring the fire under control pic.twitter.com/TxGB3JRWVh — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) October 9, 2020

