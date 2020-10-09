Faith Action to End Gender-Based Violence launches 70 Days Campaign

During the campaign, the member organisations will embark on practical efforts to fight what the president has referred to as a 'second pandemic'.

CAPE TOWN - About 40 faith-based organisations across the country have joined forces to take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide.

Faith Action to End Gender-Based Violence on Thursday launched its "70 Days Campaign", during which they'll embark on practical efforts to fight what the president has referred to as a "second pandemic".

The organisations have been meeting since June to discuss possible solutions to the growing scourge of violence against women.

Faith Action to End Gender-Based Violence said on Thursday it was high time religious organisations took a stand to contribute to the fight to eliminate femicide in South Africa.

It said it was unacceptable that femicide rates in the country were five times higher than the global average.

The campaign includes the tracking and monitoring of gender-based violence cases to ensure justice is served for victims and that they receive the support they need.

Police Minister Bheki Cele last month announced Delft, Nyanga, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Alexandra and Honeydew as some of 30 communities identified as gender-based violence hotspots across the country.

The crimes plaguing these areas include rape, human trafficking, domestic violence and attempted murder.

Cele promised among the interventions that would be implemented was ensuring that police stations in the hotspots have victim-friendly rooms and have a special desk to deal with gender-based violence cases.

