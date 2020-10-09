EWN Weather Watch: SA set for sunny weekend, although some rain likely in KZN

JOHANNESBURG – It seems the storms are over as the South African Weather Services predicted warm and sunny conditions for the weekend around many parts of the country.

GAUTENG

Johannesburg will see a high of 26°C and both Vereeniging and Pretoria will have perfect conditions for a braai with a high of 28°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/UlwEJaLph2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The Mother City will also see sunny skies with a high of 20°C. George will be partly cloudy with a high of 15°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/T7VVayw0Da — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

It seems it’s not summer all year round because Durban and Newcastle are set to be cloudy. Durban will see a high of 18°C and for those in Newcastle, get those umbrellas out, because it is likely to be raining, with a high of 24°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/Hf7CzXxicW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

