COVID-19 update: 160 more deaths, 1,736 new cases recorded in SA

As of Thursday, the department of health said 1,736 new infections were picked up. It pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to almost 687, 891.

FILE: A field worker forms part of a screening and testing campaign at on 17 April 2020 at Marikana Informal settlement aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health has recorded 160 more COVID-19 deaths in South Africa, bringing the death toll to 17,408.

As of Thursday, the department said 1,736 new infections were picked up. It pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to almost 687, 891.

On the recovery front, 618, 771 people have so far recuperated, with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

