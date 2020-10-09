COVID-19 update: 160 more deaths, 1,736 new cases recorded in SA

As of Thursday, the department of health said 1,736 new infections were picked up. It pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to almost 687, 891.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health has recorded 160 more COVID-19 deaths in South Africa, bringing the death toll to 17,408.

As of Thursday, the department said 1,736 new infections were picked up. It pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to almost 687, 891.

On the recovery front, 618, 771 people have so far recuperated, with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 686 891 the total number of deaths is 17 408 and the total number of recoveries is 618 771. pic.twitter.com/Nwp0flDD8h — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 8, 2020

