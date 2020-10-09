Case against suspects arrested for alleged kidnap of Chinese nationals postponed

The two women were found last Friday and one of them died. The cause of death was still being probed.

CAPE TOWN - Three men arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Chinese nationals in Gugulethu are expected to be back in court next week.

According to police, they were kidnapped on 25 September.

“The suspects appeared at the Bellville Magistrates Court and they were arrested at a shack in Gugulethu, where a kidnap victim was found deceased,” said Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The case was postponed to 12 October.

