Carl Niehaus: Raymond Zondo has been unfair to Jacob Zuma

The Gauteng RET Jacob Zuma forces have been marching in the Johannesburg CBD to deliver their list of demands to both Raymond Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of supporters of former President Jacob Zuma said it would be a poor showing if Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo did not step out of the day’s proceedings to receive their memorandum calling for his recusal from the commission.

Long-time Zuma loyalist Carl Niehaus has been leading the march, insisting Zondo has been unfair to the former president.

He said it would be very strange for Zondo not to step out of proceedings to meet the small group of demonstrators.

“I think it will reflect particularly poorly on the Deputy Chief Justice if he ignores that right that we have and the very legitimate demands that we extend to him in our memorandum,” said Niehaus.

Zondo has issued a summons against Zuma compelling him to appear before the commission and continue giving testimony.

Zuma had taken a decision to no longer attend the proceedings and called for Zondo to step down over a conflict of interest, details of which he did not provide.

Niehaus said it was up to Zuma to make public those issues, but further complained of a bias against the former president.

“His attempts to involve President Zuma in every matter, even when witnesses do not even refer to President Zuma, his failure to call certain witnesses who have made it clear that they have got critical information to give clarity and cast light on the issue of state capture.”

