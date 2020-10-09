Axed Gauteng Health MEC Masuku heads to court to have SIU findings set aside

Premier David Makhura announced on Friday morning that Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku had been fired.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said he would be going to court to have the findings against him by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) set aside.

This comes after Premier David Makhura announced on Friday morning that Masuku had been fired.

The SIU found that Masuku failed to execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution and Public Finance Management Act following COVID-19 PPE fraud.

Masuku said the preliminary findings by the SIU were incorrect and non-factual when referring to his role as an executive authority.

He also accused the SIU of ignoring affidavits and making no mention of the facts provided.

Earlier Makhura said the investigation had still not been concluded....

“With regard to the substantive public interest issue of whether the MEC was involved in acts of corruption or collusion, the SIU has reported to me that this investigation is ongoing.”

Masuku – a medical doctor - was appointed last year in his first-ever high-ranking public office post.

Eyewitness News understands Makhura gave Masuku the option to bow out with his dignity intact by resigning, but the latter rejected the option, saying it would be considered as an admission of guilt.

Among the investigated suppliers which won tenders to provide the department with personal protective equipment is a company belonging to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband. It was awarded a contract worth over R100 million, which was later supposedly cancelled.

The Masukus and the Dikos are close family friends.

Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana.

