Atlantis community living in fear as deadly gang violence continues

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis based NGO said residents are living in fear as deadly gang violence continues to plague the community.

In the latest shooting earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Extension 12.

It's believed Jayden Theunissen was gunned down while walking to a tuck shop in Extension 12 on Wednesday night.

He was shot in the back.

Manfred Van Rooyen, affiliated to a community organisation called Voice of Atlantis, said rival gangs were holding the community hostage as several murders were recorded since the start of this year.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with Theunissen's murder and the suspect will appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court once he is charged.

