Jacob Zuma: Zondo commission notice about my subpoena is late & moot

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said the Zondo commission’s notice formally informing him about an application for his subpoena on Friday is both late and moot.

The Zuma Foundation has responded to the notice and he’s again is calling the commission biased and political.

His lawyers have previously said in a letter that neither he nor they would attend the application hearing.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said his representatives received a notice by email at 7:30 pm on Monday regarding what they called a moot application.

The foundation said this was done at a late stage and a few days before an already set date for the pre-determined subpoena application.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that he would hear the subpoena application on Friday to force Zuma to appear next month.

But Zuma said he knew that the application was the same one that was made when Zondo didn’t believe that he had travelled overseas to seek medical attention earlier this year.

The foundation doesn’t say whether he would appear this time or not.

