Wolseley duo arrested for possession of abalone worth R1 million

They were caught during a sting operation on Wednesday by the Hawks and officials from the Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Department.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested for the possession of abalone worth almost a R1 million in Wolseley.

They were caught during a sting operation on Wednesday by the Hawks and officials from the Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Department.

The pair are expected to appear in the Wolseley Magistrates Court on Friday.

The Hawks’ Zinzi Hani said: “The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigating team conducted a search a seizure on a farm in Wolseley. The multidisciplinary team seized abalone with an estimated value of R970,000 and an illegal firearm.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.