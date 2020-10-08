Transport MEC vows to combat taxi violence in WC

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has over the past few months been visiting communities that have seen high levels of taxi related violence.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is continuing his fight to end taxi violence in the Western Cape.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has over the past few months been visiting communities that have seen high levels of taxi-related violence.

On Wednesday, he visited taxi ranks in Ceres and Paarl - other affected areas include Bellville, Hout Bay, Masiphumelele and Delft.

Madikizela said the aim of the visits was to create awareness about the importance of transport in the economy and to encourage participation in the provincial taxi lekgotla, scheduled to take place next week.

He also unpacked resolutions adopted during engagements with taxi industry leaders.

This year, the provincial transport department has recorded more than 60 taxi-related murders, with issues around operating licences and routes fueling the violence.

Madikizela warned he would not hesitate to close ranks or routes if the violence continued.



Taxi operators, drivers and passengers were among those killed.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.