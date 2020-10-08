Trade union federations slap govt with 2-week deadline to respond to demands

Wednesday's march was part of a nationwide strike spearheaded by trade union federations, for better working conditions and an end to corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federations on Wednesday said they were giving government 14 days to respond to demands relating to corruption, unemployment and gender-based violence.



Demonstrators yesterday gathered in Langa, before making their way to the Cape Town Civic Centre, the Western Cape Legislature and Parliament.



The march was part of a nationwide strike spearheaded by trade union federations, for better working conditions and an end to corruption.



A few hundred workers from various sectors voiced their concerns in Cape Town yesterday.



One policeman, who contracted COVID-19 a few months ago, said he was concerned about poor working conditions as his police station was closed three times because of members contracting the virus.



As a frontline worker, the officer said he was also concerned about a second wave.

A Mitchell's Plain resident is pleading to government to provide jobs to those in poor communities.

“Gangsterism is huge in our community. Why? Because there are no jobs. Enough is enough. We’ve had enough of the killings and the crime. We are the people. They are the government. They are supposed to serve us.”

WATCH: National strike: ‘Workers unite, you’ve nothing to lose but your chains’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3qOsqp4yl8&feature=youtu.be