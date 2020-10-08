Footballer Thembinkosi Lorch’s assault case postponed

The Orlando Pirates footballer made his second appearance at the Midrand Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday in relation to an assault charge.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch was postponed to 27 October.

The delay was granted to allow for disclosure of the contents of the docket to his legal representative.

Lorch made his second appearance at the Midrand Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was arrested in September on charges of assault with the intent to cause bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

He was granted R2,000 bail.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

