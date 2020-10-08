Teen (17) allegedly raped at Kimberley high school

The young woman was attacked on school property in March, but the crime only came to light now.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Northern Cape are investigating the rape of a 17-year-old pupil at a Kimberley high school.

The young woman was attacked on school property in March, but the crime only came to light now.

The victim alleged that while she was in the bathroom at her school, a man forced the door open and then choked and raped her.

“A formal case was made at the police station 20 July 2020 and police are requesting assistance with the search,” said police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock.

Detectives would only now be able to put together an identikit of the suspect who was still at large.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.