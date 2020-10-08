No power for Soweto, The Vaal residents as Eskom implements “load reduction”

Eskom deliberately cut power to many communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5am, saying it was implementing so called "load reduction".

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people in Soweto and The Vaal once again woke up without electricity on Thursday morning.

The power utility called on all affected customers to switch off all their appliances to prevent power surge damage when it restores supply at 9am.



