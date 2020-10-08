NC police hunt killers after hotel owner is brutally murdered in Pofadder

Forty-year-old Leon Brits’ body was found in his swimming pool at his home in Pofadder on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police are searching for suspects involved in the killing of a Pofadder Hotel owner.

Forty-year-old Leon Brits’ body was found in his swimming pool at his home on Wednesday morning.

Police said his body was found with several stab wounds to his chest.

An initial investigation revealed several valuable items were also stolen from his property.

It was reported Brit’s body was discovered by his wife after she failed to track him down on his phone.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) in a statement referred to early reports revealing the incident was related to a labour dispute.

"Reports that the owner of the Pofadder Hotel, Mr Leon Brits, killed in his home, shocked the mostly peaceful Bushmanland. Early rumors are that the incident has to do with a labour dispute. He was reportedly stabbed with knives, strangled with a chain and thrown into the indoor pool, where his wife found him," the party said.

No one was arrested yet.

