Over 900 arrested in 2 days in Gauteng during operation Okae Molao

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, alongside police commissioner Elias Mawela, rolled out multi-disciplinary operation Okae Molao in the Tshwane district on Thursday.

FILE: JMPD officers take part in Operation Okae Molao in December 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested more than 900 people as part of their crime-fighting efforts over the past two days.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, alongside police commissioner Elias Mawela, rolled out multi-disciplinary operation Okae Molao in the Tshwane district on Thursday.

Two stolen cars were retrieved while seven illegal shebeens have been shut down.

Mawela said they were pleased with the outcome of the operations so far.

“We have arrested 937 and of which, 275 were arrested by detectives in Tshwane. So, we are pleased that those people who are evading justice ultimately have the net closed on them.”

