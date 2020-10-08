Lesotho Communications Authority threatens to revoke Vodacom’s licence

The authority said Vodacom has failed to pay a R40 million fine that was due on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho Communications Authority has issued a notice threatening to revoke the licence of mobile operator Vodacom in that country.

The regulator said Vodacom had been using an external auditor who is the sister-in-law of the board chairperson.

It also fined Vodacom R140 million for failing to comply with directives to appoint another auditor.

