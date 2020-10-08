Land debate: Ad hoc committee set up to amend Section 25 of Constitution

The committee met for the first time since its reestablishment to discuss its programme for public hearings which start in October.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary ad hoc committee established to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation met on Thursday after a lengthy delay.

In June the National Assembly, during a hybrid plenary, agreed to re-establish the multiparty ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution.

The coronavirus outbreak affected the ad hoc committee's programme, and its term expired on 29 May before it could complete its mandate.

The National Assembly then agreed to re-establish the committee with the same composition and powers in place

Now members of the public can attend hearings which start in about two weeks’ time across the country.

But members have raised concerns about level one restrictions and people with comorbidities.

ANC MP Kathleen Mahlatsi said: “The health and safety of our people is quite important and their participation in relation to these particular hearings is extremely important as well. However, we need to ensure that Parliament ensures that the safety of our citizens (is a priority).”

The committee was first established last year to clarify parts of the Constitution around the expropriation of land without compensation as a legitimate option for land reform.

The committee has now been given until 31 December to report back to the House.

