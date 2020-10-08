Jacob Zuma Foundation says it’s disappointed by Zondo’s ‘backhanded’ approach

The foundation has written to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, objecting to a notice for Friday’s process dealing with an application for a subpoena.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s foundation said it was utterly disappointed by what it called the backhanded approach of the Zondo commission, which was such an important legal forum.

It said the notice only came on Monday after Zondo announced the hearing last week and this confirmed Zuma’s fear that the commission sought to prejudice him in every respect.

Zuma’s foundation said Friday’s subpoena application was invalid.

The foundation said the notice to appear that Zuma received only on Monday was an amendment of another notice related to the time when he was abroad to seek medical treatment. And Zondo refused to believe that Zuma was genuinely ill and needed to meet his doctor.



Zuma said it was unprecedented for a judge to appoint himself to go and meet doctors to prove that indeed the person in question was sick and that he was not telling lies.

Added to this, the foundation said the commission sought an order for Zuma to appear on the very dates already publicly announced by the chairperson, so the application itself was moot.

Meanwhile, Zuma supporters are expected to march on Friday demanding that Zondo recuse himself.

