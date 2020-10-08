Ipid investigating rape of KZN woman while in police custody

Details around the crime are still sketchy, but the woman is said to have been attacked at the KwaMakhuta station late last month.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid on Thursday said it was investigating the rape of a woman while she was in custody at a KwaZulu-Natal police station.

Details around the crime are still sketchy, but the woman is said to have been attacked at the KwaMakhuta station late last month.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said, “It is alleged the victim was taken by the police officer from a nearby shop to the KwaMakhuta SAPS. The victim was then allegedly raped in one of the offices while inside the police station.”



Cola added their investigation is at an advanced stage.



“Ipid has resumed the investigation process, which included visiting the crime scene to gather all the necessary evidence. A directorate has also visited the victim and acquired her first statement. The investigation into this matter continues."