Hands off Magashule: ANC members gather outside Luthuli House

JOHANNESBURG - A group of African National Congress (ANC) members have gathered outside the party's Luthuli House headquarters under the banner ‘Hands off Ace Magashule’ in defence of the secretary general.

Earlier on Thursday, a motorcade of supporters gathered at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, driving slowly to the CBD to deliver a memorandum of grievances in relation to how Magashule was being treated.

There are perceptions the politician is being targeted, with Magashule claiming to have heard there is as a warrant of arrest in his name.

The National Prosecuting Authority refused to comment on whether or not it would pursue charges against the ANC leader. This is in relation to tender corruption, which took place under his watch as premier of the Free State.

ANC MP Thabo Mmutle told Eyewitness News that both Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma had been treated unfairly.

“Organs of the state that are used to play in a political terrain, we thought it is important that we stand up as a branch of the ANC in support of comrade Ace Magashule to say enough is enough. It has happened with Jacob Zuma.”

The grouping is also calling for the ANC’s much-awaited national general council to take place, with Mmutle saying there were efforts to have Magashule removed because of his drive to have resolutions adopted at the party's 2017 elective conference.

“But we never said they must use the fight against corruption to vindicate and vilify comrades and leaders of the ANC because of their exposition of the resolutions of the ANC.”

Mmutle said they would also march to the state capture inquiry to deliver a memorandum over the treatment of Zuma on Friday.

