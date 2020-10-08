EWN Weather Watch: Rainy Friday in store for parts of the Western Cape
Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.
JOHANNESBURG - As we move into the weekend, rain can be expected in parts of the Western Cape on Friday while sunny conditions can be expected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
WESTERN CAPE:
More cold conditions can be expected in the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 17°C while George will see a high of 15°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/enNGWuiJok— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 8, 2020
GAUTENG:
A cloudy but sunny Friday in store for Gauteng on Friday. Johannesburg will see a high of 25°C while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/grn9ZR4yGj— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 8, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban can expect a high of 23°C while Ulundi can expect a high of 30°C with clear skies.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/laLYZ1hn0V— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 8, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.