EWN Weather Watch: Rainy Friday in store for parts of the Western Cape

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As we move into the weekend, rain can be expected in parts of the Western Cape on Friday while sunny conditions can be expected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

WESTERN CAPE:

More cold conditions can be expected in the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 17°C while George will see a high of 15°C.

GAUTENG:

A cloudy but sunny Friday in store for Gauteng on Friday. Johannesburg will see a high of 25°C while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban can expect a high of 23°C while Ulundi can expect a high of 30°C with clear skies.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

