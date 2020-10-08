DA plans on reporting Julius Malema and Nazier Paulsen to Parly ethics committee

The party believes social media posts sent out by Julius Malema and Nazier Paulsen show an intent to incite violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning to report Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and an MP to Parliament's ethics committee.

This week, the leader of the red berets sent out a tweet reacting to violence that erupted outside the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State.

Two men were appearing for the murder of local farm manager Brendin Horner.

The unrest has been widely criticised.

The DA said it was a blatant attempt by the EFF’s leadership to incite further violence.

It added that for a party that had thousands of followers on social media, such conduct was highly irresponsible.

