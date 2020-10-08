DA in Northern Cape calls on govt to implement plan to eradicate crime

Party officials are responding to the killing of 40-year-old Leon Brits, whose body was found in his swimming pool at his home in Pofadder on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape has called on government to implement workable plans to eradicate crime in the country.

A preliminary investigation has revealed Brits suffered several stab wounds to his chest.

No one has been arrested in connection with the murder yet.

DA Kamiesberg constituency head Veronica van Dyk said: “Just like communities or provinces across the country, the DA is fed up with escalating levels of violent crime in South Africa, and especially the increasingly vicious attacks on people residing in our rural areas. The killing must end today, people in rural areas also have a right to life.”

