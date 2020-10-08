CT law enforcement officer accused of killing undercover cop released on bail

Morne Horn handed himself over to the Hawks detectives for the fatal shot that occurred last January

CAPE TOWN - The case against a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer charged with the murder of an undercover police officer has been postponed to early December.

Morne Horn handed himself over to the Hawks detectives for the fatal shot that occurred last January

Constable Thando Singcu was shot and killed allegedly by the accused, who apparently mistook him for a robber.

The 38-year-old officer was apprehending a robbery suspect in the Cape Town CBD at the time of the incident but was gunned down while apparently trying to explain that he was a police officer working undercover.

The Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital. The robbery suspect was being arrested for being in possession of drugs. Horn was released on R5,000 bail with stringent conditions and was expected to appear in court on the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 3 December 2020.”



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.