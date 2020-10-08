CRL Commission to continue probe KwaSizabantu despite walkout by mission leaders

The CRL Rights commission launched an investigation into the Kranskop-based religious community following reports by News24, which found repression of community members, among other issues.

DURBAN - The CRL Rights Commission said it would continue probing allegations of misconduct by church members at the KwaSizabantu Mission despite a walkout by mission leaders on Wednesday.

The commission launched an investigation into the Kranskop-based religious community following reports by News24, which found repression of community members, among other issues.

The commission has been in Durban since Monday to listen to the testimony of people associated with the mission.

Unsettling testimony about allegations of cultism, protection of rapists, indoctrination, and abuse were shared about the KwaSizabantu Mission on Monday and Tuesday.

However, mission leaders left the commission without sharing their side on Wednesday because they felt that the commission’s chairperson Luka Mosoma had already prejudged the mission.

#BREAKING: The Kwasizabantu Church leadership have asked CRL Commission Chair Luka Masoma to recuse himself from presiding over the hearings pertaining to abuse allegations within the church. Advocate Keith Matthee has claimed that the Chair is compromised. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/FcU7DMfWsw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2020

Mosoma said despite the walkout by KwaSizabantu leaders, the commission would still probe the matter.

“The issues of rape and abuse of people, we are going to be looking at that,” Mosoma said.



He said they were considering action they could take following the walkout by mission leaders.

At the same time, KwaSizabantu leaders said they were also considering their next steps.

