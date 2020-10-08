COVID-19 update: 145 new deaths, 1,913 infections confirmed cases in 24 hours

According to the department of health, as of Wednesday, 1,913 new infections were picked up, pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 685, 155.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health has recorded 145 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 17,248.

On the recovery front, 618, 127 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

