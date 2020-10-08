COVID-19 antibody blood tests now available at Dis-Chem

These laboratory-analysed tests determine if a person has contracted the coronavirus and in response developed antibodies to fight the disease.

CAPE TOWN - Dis-Chem pharmacy's drive-through clinics are now offering COVID-19 antibody blood tests.

The pharmaceutical chain already offers PCR swab tests that are used to diagnose active COVID-19 cases.

Dis-Chem’s National Clinic Manager, Lizeth Kruger, said the antibody test could be performed at a cost of R380.

“We can slowly start offering this at all of our clinics nationwide. At this stage we offer them in our drive-through sites where we do the normal swab testing as well.

"We send it through to Lancet, who does the testing, and you will get your results with 12 to 48 hours.”

Kruger said people wanting to make use of these services should book the tests on the pharmacy's website.

