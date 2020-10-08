Concerns over escalating protests should govt fail to deal with farm murders

A 52-year-old farmer was arrested on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in the arson and vandalism of state property during a riot outside the Senekal Magistrates Court earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Farming organisation, TLU South Africa, has expressed concern over the possibility of escalating protests if government fails to urgently address murders and attacks on farms.

Community members stormed the court where two men appeared briefly for the murder of local farm manager, Brendin Horner.

TLU SA’s Bennie van Zyl said while they condemned the scenes of violence and chaos that erupted outside the court, the community anger was justified.

“The level of being fed up with the recent spate of attacks is to be understood. So, to a large extent the developments in Senekal confirm our concerns that they might have repercussions and further consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, Free State police said more arrests were imminent after widespread criticism for failing to appropriately intervene during this week’s rampage.

