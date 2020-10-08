Cele calls for more arrests after farmers’ violent protest at Senekal court

A 52-year-old farmer was arrested on Wednesday for his role in the torching of a police vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said he was hoping for more arrests following the storming of a court building and the burning of a police van outside the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State.

A 52-year-old farmer was arrested for his role in the torching of the police vehicle.

Farmers on Tuesday were angry after the murder of 22-year-old Brendin Horner, whose body was left hanging on a pole after he was stabbed and strangled.

A large crowd stormed into the court building demanding that two suspects be handed over to them.

“Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in the violent demonstrations by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrates Court. Minister Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his role in the alleged torching of the police vehicle,” said the minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba in a statement.

“Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.