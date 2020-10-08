Banning international leisure travel to SA makes no sense, says Maynier

The Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC said the risk-based approach released by national government last week had created unnecessary confusion and uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma detailing an alternative approach to open up international travel safely.

He said the risk-based approach released by national government last week had created unnecessary confusion and uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry.

Maynier said the announcement of last week’s risk-based approach had created much distress for those desperate to return to loved ones, visit the province or resume business operations as safely as possible.

He reiterated his call for a review of the restrictions as soon as possible.

“The current restrictions allow business travellers from high-risk countries to enter South Africa with a negative PCR test, but not leisure travellers, which makes no sense, and is unfair.”

Among a list of suggestions, he’s proposed all travellers be required to present a laboratory-confirmed negative test or a PCR test on arrival conducted at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

“There is simply no greater risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus based on the purpose of travel.”

Maynier added the negative impact of continuing to limit the entry of leisure travellers to South Africa, especially from key source markets, was severe and extreme.

