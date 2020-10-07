Unions march to Western Cape legislature calling for jobs, end to corruption

The march is part of a one-day strike aimed at hammering home the message that government's efforts to grow the economy and deal decisively with corruption and gender-based violence, among other issues, had failed.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters marching to highlight some of the country’s most pressing problems on Wednesday afternoon arrived at the Western Cape Provincial Legislature.

With songs and chanting, the protesters announced their arrival at the provincial Parliament’s buildings.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told protesters he would look into their demands, in particular calls for more jobs.

“I absolutely agree with you. We have lost 321,000 since the start of this pandemic in this province. We need to get every one of those jobs back,” Winde said.

For the demonstrators, eradicating corruption and growing the economy were top priorities.

“When can’t allow corruption to overtake our government,” said one protestor.

The group was expected to move on to its last stop, the National Parliament.

The demonstration started in Langa with a convoy of vehicles taking to the N2 highway. Plastered with placards, vehicles were filled with protesters who crawled along the freeway, disrupting traffic.

The Civic Centre was the first stop where a memorandum was handed to the City of Cape Town officials.

