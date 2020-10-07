Temperatures to rise from Thursday, says SA Weather Service

Parts of Gauteng were hit by severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, localised flooding and isolated hail events this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Weather Service on Wednesday said temperatures were expected to be warmer from Thursday.

Parts of Gauteng were hit by severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, localised flooding and isolated hail events this week.

At least two people died after they were struck by lightning on Monday.

Forester Celeste Fourie said, “We aren’t expecting any thunderstorms today or tomorrow. The northern parts of the country will remain cloudy but there won’t be significant rain like we’ve seen this week.”



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.