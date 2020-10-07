Suspect (52) arrested in connection with farm murder protest at Senekal court

The protesters stormed the court cells where two suspects were being held for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect has been arrested in connection with violence at the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State, with more arrests expected soon.

On Tuesday protesters stormed the court cells where two suspects were being held for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

They also overturned and torched a police vehicle.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his alleged role in torching the police vehicle.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear that the criminal acts that took place were a collective act that threatened the rule of law.”

Chaotic scenes unfolded outside the court building, following the appearance of two suspects for the murder of Horner whose body was found hanging from a pole.

He had been stabbed, strangled and beaten.

The group stormed into the court building demanding the two suspects be handed over.

The protests have been condemned in a number of quarters.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.