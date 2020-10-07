Sedibeng mayor accused of pushing to give Stanley Khanyile ‘state funeral’

This was despite objections from some in her own mayoral committee and the dismal state of the district’s cash flow.

JOHANNESBURG - Sedibeng District Municipality Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has been accused of pushing to give slain municipal manager Stanley Khanyile a send-off similar to that of a State funeral.

This was despite objections from some in her own mayoral committee and the dismal state of the district’s cash flow.

Sedibeng is also home to the Emfuleni Local Municipality, which also owes Eskom millions in unpaid electricity bills.

Khanyile was gunned down over the weekend.

The funeral service for Khanyile, who was on suspension due to claims of corruption when he was killed, was expected to take centre stage during Wednesday’s council sitting.

This as Modisakeng sought to get approval for a bereavement allowance for Khanyile.

Insiders told Eyewitness News she initially pushed for R200,000 to be set aside but was forced to settle for R15,000.

It is understood plans to procure different services for the bereavement had already begun.

When quizzed over the claims, the mayor said, “unfortunately, I can’t divulge information which is not yet a council resolution”.

Modisakeng said she would only discuss the matter once the special sitting of council had voted on the issue.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.