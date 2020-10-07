SA's biggest labour federations gear up for nationwide strike

Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest against what they consider a failed government that has overseen the repression of workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's biggest labour federations will today embark on a massive national strike against corruption, the state of the economy and government's failure to deal with gender-based violence.



Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest against what they consider a failed government that has overseen the repression of workers.

The protests will affect many sectors including schooling, transport, metal and steel companies, and the automobile industry.

Last night, Saftu members occupied the Limpopo legislature in Polokwane as part of their night vigils ahead of today's strike.



However, business is concerned that while the issues raised by labour are valid, this is not the time to halt the economy - even for a single day.



There are planned protests to the seat of government at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to Parliament in Cape Town and other key government and business institutions throughout the day.



This is the first joint labour protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership and administration.