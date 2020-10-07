Road closures, traffic delays expected as strike unfolds

Traffic disruptions were expected in parts of the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas, as well as in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists were on Wednesday advised that several roads would be affected in Johannesburg and Tshwane as a result of the strike action by labour federations.

Protests were said to be taking place across South Africa over corruption, the failing economy, gender-based violence, and government’s non-implementation of this year’s wage hikes for public servants.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said traffic disruptions were expected in parts of the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.



In Tshwane, the traffic department urged motorists to use alternative routes as several delays were expected in Pretoria Central, as protesters marched towards the National Treasury.

