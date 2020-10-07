Pastor Omotoso’s bail application resumes in PE court

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars since April 2017 and has tried to get bail on several occasions.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application for a pastor accused of using congregants as sex slaves resumed on Wednesday.

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars since April 2017 and has tried to get bail on several occasions.

Argument in his latest bid for bail got underway in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.

His legal team argues his latest attempt to be released from custody is based on new facts.

Advocate Terry Price told the court his client wouldn’t interfere with the case or intimidate witnesses if he was released and tried to prove would not be a flight risk.



At the same time, the defence wants to lead evidence to show the State's case is in trouble.

However, the prosecution also intends calling witnesses - including the investigating officer.

The actual sex trafficking trial against Omotoso and two women, who allegedly recruited girls and women for his exploitation, resumes on Monday.