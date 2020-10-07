Nyanga police still searching for gunmen who killed brother of CPF chair

Bongani Makasi was shot and killed in Zwelitsha last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting down the gunmen who killed a Nyanga man.

Bongani Makasi was shot and killed in Zwelitsha last weekend. Makasi was shot seven times.

He was with a group of people sitting in a shack, yet he was the only one who was hit. The others escaped unharmed.

He was the brother of Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Martin Makasi.

Police said they were following up on all leads.

They've again called on the public to come forward with any information that could help their detectives.

Martin said the motive remained a mystery.

“The only thing which we are aware of as the family, which he raised with us, is that some people in the community were accusing him of being a police informer and being handled by me.”

Makasi said his distraught family hoped police acted swiftly to put his brother's killers behind bars.

