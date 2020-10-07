NPA: If we wanted to arrest Magashule, we would have done so quietly

The comments follow just after reports of an arrest warrant for Ace Magashule in connection with tender corruption during his tenure as Free State Premier.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigative Directorate said if it was to arrest African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule, it would do so quietly.

Magashule claims there was talk of a Hollywood-style arrest awaiting him, adding that his lawyers would reach out to the NPA for further details.



Investigative directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said she could not confirm whether or not Magashule was being investigated: “If we were investigating him or if we were going to arrest him, we would have done so in secret. Why would we announce it?”

Twala also refuted claims that an inquiry or questions had been sent from the body to Magashule.

“I’m not aware of any questions that were sent to Ace Magashule to respond to from the Investigative Directorate.”

