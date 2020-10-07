Ndabeni-Abrahams never interfered in R2.2bn tender at Post Office, says board

The minister gave an update on developments in the entities of her department, but she also spoke about the allegations reported in the media.

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Post Office on Tuesday denied reports that it secured a R2.2 billion tender for e-commerce, which Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly interfered with when appointing service providers.

The minister gave an update on developments in the entities of her department, but she also spoke about the allegations reported in the media.

She said the reports were malicious and the Post Office stood by her.

“I can confirm that to date the Post Office has never in the past financial year and current year issued a tender related or unrelated to e-commerce for the value of R2.1 billion,” said Post Office board member Tia van der Sandt.

She said the recording of the special general meeting on which the newspaper reports were based were leaked, but never reported and that showed that the reports about Ndabeni-Abrahams were malicious.

Van der Sandt said the minister never exerted pressure on the Post Office to use any service provider.

“In my tenure from 25 October, we have never seen these values in procurement processes that have come to the board with regards to e-commerce or any other related tender. If we had that money minister, we would have less problems. It should be noted that we would've loved that money,” she said.

Van der Sandt said it was also not true that the board was unhappy with the secondment of an official from the department to act -while the recruitment of the CEO was underway.

Instead, the secondment was as a result of a request of the Post Office to the department and the board had the highest regard for professionalism of acting group CEO, she said.



Van der Sandt said the Post Office was investigating the source of the inaccurate information.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.