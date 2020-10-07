Mthembu: Cabinet’s lekgotla will focus on post-COVID economy recovery plan

From Wednesday afternoon, Cabinet will be holding a virtual lekgotla, with economic recovery top of the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet's two-day lekgotla would focus on how to rebuild the country's economy following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had a serious devastation on our lives, on our economy, on employment and on businesses and therefore, as government, like all other governments are doing, we must come with a reconstruction and recovery plan.”

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that the unemployment rate has decreased to 23.3% in the second quarter.

Mthembu said they would also be discussing how to deal with crime and corruption, but he refused to be drawn on reports of a warrant of arrest against African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule.

