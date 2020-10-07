MPs want De Lille to be charged for Beitbridge border fence saga

That’s the view of MPs serving on the public works oversight committee which has inspected the controversial infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Lawmakers say Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille must be charged criminally for her involvement in the controversial Beitbridge border fence.

The committee is the second to call for action against De Lille this week after the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday criticised the minister’s involvement.

The Special Investigating Unit has cleared De Lille of any wrongdoing.

It instead found against 14 officials in the Public Works Department and has called for them to be disciplined and charged.

But public works committee member Elphas Buthelezi said De Lille could not be let off the hook.

“I mean it’s corruption. So, if then it is found to be true, it means that criminal charges must be laid against the minister. No one should be excluded when it comes to the issue of the law. All citizens of South Africa must face the consequences when they breach the law.”

DA MP Madeleine Hicklin said those implicated should be in prison.

The committee now wants all investigations finalised as it aims to ensure this kind of wasteful expenditure does not happen again.

