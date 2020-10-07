MKMVA, ANC Youth League group condemn violence at Brendin Horner murder trial

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe and a grouping called the ANC Youth League crisis committee called for the arrests of farmers who went on the rampage in the Free State on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some young members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Tuesday said farmers were undermining the judiciary.



They torched a police vehicle and stormed the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal.

Horner’s body was found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck on Friday.

Maphatsoe said while it was important that Horner’s killers be punished, police could not allow the violence to go unchallenged.

“And the whole country is quiet. Lawlessness must not have eyes or colour. It has never happened here in South Africa where Africans would go to a police station and pull the car out of the police station and burn it.

“Some of them would have been arrested or some of them would have been injured by now. But with this one it’s a special treatment,” Maphatsoe said.

Katlego Mamabolo, who is a member of the ANC Youth League crisis committee, said they were disgusted by the scenes on Tuesday.

He said this was an attempt to undermine the authority of the state and judiciary of South Africa.

“The behaviour was criminal. It is a criminal act to commit arson, particularly against state property. So, the manner in which they raised their grievances about farm killings was fundamentally wrong in law,” Mamabolo said.

