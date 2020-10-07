Magashule 'ready and available for rumoured warrant of arrest' - lawyer

Ace Magashule on Tuesday told Eyewitness News that he was neither worried nor surprised by reports that a warrant of arrest is headed his way.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu said his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant of arrest for him.

He added he "heard of" a warrant being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Clement Manyathela, on 702 Breakfast, spoke to Nkhwashu to give more insight.

"We have not been formally informed about an arrest accept for what we have seen in the media with the IOL article. However, our client is ready and available should there be such a warrant," Nkhwashu said.

