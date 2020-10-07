KwaSizabantu mission leaders stage walkout at CRL commission

The mission has drawn widespread attention after abuse allegations emerged in a series of stories by News24.

DURBAN - Leaders of the KwaSizabantu mission in KwaZulu-Natal have staged a walkout at the CRL Commission which is looking into allegations of misconduct by members of the Kranskop-based religious community.

The mission has drawn widespread attention after abuse allegations emerged in a series of stories by News24.

These include rape and beatings.

KwaSizabantu leaders have accused commission chairperson professor Luka Masoma of prejudging the mission without hearing their side.

#BREAKING: The Kwasizabantu Church leadership have asked CRL Commission Chair Luka Masoma to recuse himself from presiding over the hearings pertaining to abuse allegations within the church. Advocate Keith Matthee has claimed that the Chair is compromised. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/FcU7DMfWsw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2020

This comes after Masoma gave an interview to News24 on Tuesday night where he claimed that religion was being abused at KwaSizabantu.

The mission’s lawyer advocate Keith Matthee had harsh words for Masoma, asking him to recuse himself from the commission.

“And it is our view that if this is the interview that you gave, you already made up your mind about the mission without hearing them. You have fundamentally compromised yourself and this commission.”

Masoma refused to recuse himself, saying he mentioned in the article in question that the commission wanted to hear the side of the mission.

He said they would continue probing allegations against the church.

In the meantime, the mission said it was also exploring its next steps.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.